Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Seals Three Housing Colonies

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:38 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) seals three housing colonies

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies in various areas of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies in various areas of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

FDA spokesman said Monday that during the ongoing operation,the FDA team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed three housing colonies including Madina Garden of Chak 232-RB,Ahmad Din Valley of chak 22-RB, besides demolishing Azafi Abadies in chak 233-RB.

The citizens were urged to avoid from purchasing plots in these illegal housing schemes until and unless these colonies were approved by the FDA, he added.

