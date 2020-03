Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to complete 14 road schemes

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will complete 14 road construction and street soling schemes in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.67.8 million under Prime Minister Development Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will complete 14 road construction and street soling schemes in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.67.8 million under Prime Minister Development Programme.

During a meeting FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that Rs.9.14 million would be spent on construction of main bazaar road in Bhatti Town and soling of its streets while Rs.8.638 million would be expended on carpeting of main bazaar road Dhuddiwala.

Similarly, Rs.9.5 million would be spent on carpeting of Usman Abad road and soling of streets in Ali Town, Rs.6.23 million on construction of streets in Tariq Mohallah, Rs.5.922 million on street soling in Gulshan-e-Raheem, Rs.5.824 million on construction of roads and soling of streets in Khan Model Colony, Iqbal Nagar, Najaf Colony and its Azafi Abadi, Rs.

3.575 million on street soling on Yaseen Pura, Rs.3.214 million on construction of Baba Fareed road and street soling in Dhuddiwala, Rs.2.363 million on street soling in Kehkashan colony, Rs.2.095 million on street soling in Zia Town, Rs.1.637 million on street soling in W-block Madina Town, Rs.1.659 million on street soling in Ramzan Abad, Rs.2.231 million on carpeting of roads in Bahar colony and Rs.5.842 million on street soling in Hasan Pura, Bilal Colony and Kehkshan colony No.2.

Additional DG FDA Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shah Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present in the meeting.