Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dholan Wal feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, BL Industrial and Nawaz Town feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Five Star Foods, Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad and MJ Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, Wapda academy and 500-KV Gatti feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Tariq Abad feeder attached with 132-KV OTP grid station, Shadman feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Kathoor, Ramzan Shaheed and Mochiwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.
m. to 11 a.m. while Sammudri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali and Garh Road feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (August 21).
Similarly, electricity supply from Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas al-Mushtaq feeder connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Katarian feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza, Sugar Mill, al-Warasat, Kanjwani and TSML feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 21.
Meanwhile, power supply from Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).
