Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Shalimar feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

while Sadaqat, Gohar, VAC-1 and Global feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station, Lahore Road and Sabboana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Farooq and Sharif Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Amin Pur City, New Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on July 27, 2019.