Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines for February 12.

According to the schedule issued by the company here Tuesday, power supply from 9:30am to 3:30pm from PARCO feeder emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, 9:30am to 2:30 pm from grand autrium, new Amin Town, Jhumra road, Malikpur road feeders emanating from 132KV steam power grid station, from 10am to 2pm from Sharifabad, Sein Wazir Ali, Jalal Abad, and Kutchehry Bazaar feeders emanating from 132KV Samundri grid station, from 10am to 3pm from Samundri city, Salooni Jhal, 466 road, Garrh road, Fareed, Farooq, Nara Dada, Dijkot road, Sahrifabad, Sain Wazir Ali, Jalalabad and Kutchehry bazaar and Siana feeders emanating from 132KV Samundri grid station, from 9am to 2pm from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spining, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha road, Dry port and Samana feeders emanating from 132KV Chiniot road grid station.

Power will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from Singra and Noor Shaheed feeders emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station, Rehmania town feeder emanating from 132KV Factory area grid station, Bukharian feeder emanating from 132KV Bhowana grid station and SKARP-I feeder emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Phalahiwala feeder emanating from 132KV Chak No 103-RB grid station, Ziarat feeder emanating from 132KV Bandalah grid station, new Riaz Abad, and new Ahmed Nagar feeders emanating from 132KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Khanoana feeder emanating from 132KV Khanoana grid station, new Civil Line feeder emanating from 132KV University Jhumra grid station and Islamia park feeder emanating from 132KV Old Thermal grid station, Ghaziabad abd Gatti feeders emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Town, Usman Town, BL Industrial, Sargodha spinning, Ali Town and CTM feeders emanating from 132KV Chiniot grid station, from 9am to 3pm from Gatti feeder emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station.