Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, GM Abad, Amin Pur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad, Siddhupura, Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Khurd Pur, Lyallpur Oil & Refinery Mills, Parokianwala, Elyas and Masha Allah feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. while Pensara and Saeed Abad-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Amin Abad and Nawabanwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, new Jinnah Colony, Eid Gah Road and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Noor Shaheed, Sangra and Lalian City feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, prize, Ziyarat, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, Nagra Spinning, Shehbaz Garments, M.

Tex, F-5 and Ideal feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Meeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Muslim Town feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rasool Park and Jubilee feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bagay Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, College Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, al-Awan feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ali Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Noorwalay feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sabboana feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Gulberg, Mongi Road, Kathoor and Dawakhari feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sheikh Colony, Jhang Road, Ali Housing, Nazim Abad, Khalid Abad and Atomic Energy feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (February 18).