Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of transmission lines on January 18

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of transmission lines on January 18.

According to schedule issued here Friday, electricity will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from Amin Town feeder emanating from 132KV old thermal grid station, Model City feeder emanating from 66KV old thermal grid station, new Amin Town, Malikpur road, Jhumra road feeders emanating from 132KV SPS grid station.

From 9am to 2pm from SOS village, Ashrafabad, Wapda academy, Chenab engineering, Bagaywala, Gatti, Sheikhupura road, Hamdard, Yousafabad, 500 KV Gatti, Manawala, Rehmatabad, Ghaziabad, Bhaiwala and NTU feeders emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station and from 8am to 5pm Gojra feeder-19 feeder emanating from 220 Samundri road grid station.

