UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) To Set Up Business Incubation Centers For Women Entrepreneurs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) to set up business incubation centers for women entrepreneurs

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) is striving hard to set up business incubation centers for dedicated and dynamic female entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -: The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) is striving hard to set up business incubation centers for dedicated and dynamic female entrepreneurs.

This was said by FWCCI President Mrs Quratul Ain while talking to Prof Dr Robina Farooq, the Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Friday.

She said that women were an integral part of society and education as one of the best instruments to equip females with professional and vocational skills in order to involve them in economic mainstream of the country.

She said that a proposal was under consideration to set up business incubation center for the dedicated females and in this connection, industry-academia linkages are prerequisite.

She said the FWCCI was trying to get land in M-3 Industrial city for incubation center whileit could also be started in the FWCCI.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Education Chamber Women Commerce Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

15 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel's party in turmoil after far-right vote deb ..

8 minutes ago

Markets take a breather after rally

8 minutes ago

US stocks retreat from records as jobs report tops ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakh ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.