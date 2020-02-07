Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) to set up business incubation centers for women entrepreneurs

The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) is striving hard to set up business incubation centers for dedicated and dynamic female entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -: The Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) is striving hard to set up business incubation centers for dedicated and dynamic female entrepreneurs.

This was said by FWCCI President Mrs Quratul Ain while talking to Prof Dr Robina Farooq, the Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Friday.

She said that women were an integral part of society and education as one of the best instruments to equip females with professional and vocational skills in order to involve them in economic mainstream of the country.

She said that a proposal was under consideration to set up business incubation center for the dedicated females and in this connection, industry-academia linkages are prerequisite.

She said the FWCCI was trying to get land in M-3 Industrial city for incubation center whileit could also be started in the FWCCI.