Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) launches Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Islamic World Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), has initiated a groundbreaking project aimed at fostering mathematical talent in students across Pakistan and abroad.

According to a press release on Friday, the initiative, known as the Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad (PMO), represents an exclusive competition designed specifically for secondary and higher secondary or equivalent level students.

Mathematics, often referred to as the "mother of all sciences," serves as a cornerstone in numerous fields of study.

Recognizing this fundamental role, the PMO seeks to enhance students' mathematical abilities while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills - essential for success in various disciplines.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for nurturing future mathematicians and inspiring critical thinkers.

To maintain the highest academic standards, the Mathematics Department of LUMS has developed a customized syllabus specifically designed for the PMO.

The syllabus is aligned with international standards, ensuring that participants gain a robust foundation in mathematics. Furthermore, a model question paper has been developed to assist students in preparing effectively for the competition.

This effort reflects the commitment to equipping participants with the tools necessary to succeed.

The PMO has already attracted significant interest, with over 7,500 students from diverse regions of Pakistan and abroad enrolling in the competition.

The overwhelming response underscores the enthusiasm and passion of students eager to showcase their mathematical prowess. We, at the FBISE, are optimistic about increasing participation in the future, emphasizing that the PMO is not merely a competition but a catalyst for inspiring and motivating young minds.

The competition will be held on 8 December 2024 across the examination centers established in Pakistan and overseas. In order to facilitate students, sixty-nine (69) examination centers have been established, including three overseas centers.

Roll numbers have also been issued to all the eligible candidates.

Recognizing the dedication and hard work of participants, the PMO offers a range of attractive rewards.

Exceptional performers will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, medals, laptops, and other prestigious awards, including admissions to the best educational institutions in Pakistan.

These incentives are designed to encourage students to embrace challenges and strive for excellence.

The Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad marks a pivotal step in promoting mathematical excellence among students.

By providing a platform that combines rigorous academic preparation with exciting opportunities, the PMO promises to play a transformative role in shaping the future of mathematics education in Pakistan.