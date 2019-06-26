Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) receives around 70,000 online feedback in SSC examination 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Around 70,000 students and parents have given their online feedback so far about the services being provided by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and its affiliated schools and colleges in Secondary Schools Certificate (SSC) examination 2019.

Out of the total, around 40,000 students and 30,000 parents through the online feedback service of the board had given their suggestions regarding facilities, education standard at schools and the examination system of the federal board, said Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said the online feedback consisting of a questionnaire was being sent to the students and their parents through email and cell numbers provided to the board in various areas like management commitment, teaching quality, infra-structure, academic environment, basic amenities and monitoring mechanism in schools affiliated with board, he added.

The feedback service will ensure transparency in examination system, improve the quality education and provide co-curricular activities in the concerned schools, colleges affiliated with the board.

This service would identify the strength and weaknesses in different areas of its affiliated educational institutions to help improve academic environment of concerned schools and colleges and overall education system, he informed.

The Chairman said the aim behind this feedback service "students and parents' web portal" for their online feedback was to keep an eye on performance of the relevant institutions as well as examination system of the board.

On the basis of feedback score, the affiliated institutions with the board have been categorized and to be placed in ranking, he added.

He said the educational institutions who showed better performance were felicitated by the FBISE while those lacking better facilities are warned to improve their performance in term of facilities and education standard.

"We often include the members of Board of Governors (BoG) and principals in decision making regarding improvement but we could not include the major stakeholders the students and their parents" he highlighted.

The feedback received from the students and parents is not only of Primary nature and mostly unbiased but also an alternative source to verify the claims of affiliated institutions, he added.

Moreover, Dr Ikram said that this service promotes sense of importance, ownership to the system and substitute stock with flow of continuous updated learning information.

This information may indirectly be used for academic audit aimed at helping the institution to meet their responsibilities and reach their goals, Chief of federal board further briefed.

He also revealed that during the year 2019 a large number of students and parents had given feedback in just one month in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examinations and the services being provided at their schools.