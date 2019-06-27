Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) serves notices on 2018-election contestants

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served tax returns notices on all contestants of National and provincial assemblies on the basis of election return forms, they had submitted to the authority before contesting the polls

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has served tax returns notices on all contestants of National and provincial assemblies on the basis of election return forms, they had submitted to the authority before contesting the polls.

Official sources said that the district collectors and patwaris of revenue department were authorised to collect taxes, who had started implementing the orders by issuing notices to the contestants.