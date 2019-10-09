Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Detects Electricity Theft In Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad.
According to FIA spokesman, a team of FIA conducted a raid at the restaurant in Samanabad and found electricty theft.
The FIA team is conducting raids to arrest the restaurant owner, Tariq Hameed and Mushtaq Dogar.
Further investigation was underway.