Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Detects Electricity Theft In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:02 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad.

According to FIA spokesman, a team of FIA conducted a raid at the restaurant in Samanabad and found electricty theft.

The FIA team is conducting raids to arrest the restaurant owner, Tariq Hameed and Mushtaq Dogar.

Further investigation was underway.

