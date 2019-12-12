UrduPoint.com
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Kicks Off Investigation Into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Following directives is sued by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has kicked off investigation into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Following directives is sued by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has kicked off investigation into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

FIA sources told on Thursday that the Agency has acquired experts from National Highways Authority (NHA) and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to carry forward its investigation into BRT project.

Additional Director FIA Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Dr Mian Muhammad Saeed would monitor the FIA investigations into this mega project.

The sources said that FIA would determine if the contract of this project was awarded in accordance with the prescribed rules or not. Besides it also would find out whether the standard of quality was maintained in material used in BRT project.

It would also be asserted if the work done so far on this project was in accordance with decided rules and regulations or not.

The investigation would find out that when buses for this project were procured and if these buses have sufficient and proper parking spaces.

The sources said that FIA would also investigate that why the project was handed over to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) instead of the Transport Department.

It is worth mentioning that PHC had raised 35 questions with regard to execution of this mega project and had directed the FIA to conduct an inquiry within 45 days to find out any misconduct in this important transit project.

