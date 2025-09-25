Open Menu

Federal Minister For Kashmir Affairs And PML-N KP President Amir Muqam Reaffirms Commitment To Address AJK Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and PML-N KP President Amir Muqam said Thursday that demands beyond the Constitution cannot be accepted, but the government is committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and PML-N KP President Amir Muqam said Thursday that demands beyond the Constitution cannot be accepted, but the government is committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of AJK.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the dialogues with the Awami Action Committee were in dead log because of the unconstitutional demands.

He said that although, the Prime Minister has already directed steps to fulfill the legitimate demands of AJK residents, including subsidies on essential items.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to fulfilling the legitimate needs of the people of AJK.

The minister noted that people in AJK are currently receiving electricity at Rs 3 per unit and flour at Rs 20 per kilogram, much lower than the rates in other parts of the country with the subsidy being provided by the federal government.

He stressed that while the Kashmir cause is being highlighted worldwide, protests and agitation risk undermining this effort. He assured that the issues raised by the Action Committee will be addressed on priority.

