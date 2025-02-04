- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain see ..
Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis And Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain Seeks Commencement Of Pak, French Labor Training Program
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, met with the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as labor migration, human resource development, and overseas employment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, met with the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as labor migration, human resource development, and overseas employment.
During the meeting, Minister Hussain emphasized the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy and stressed the importance of further strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and France.
He also highlighted the potential for Pakistanis to thrive in sectors of high demand in France, including hospitality, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, shipbuilding, and civil engineering, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
“We want the French government to help train Pakistanis according to the specific demands of the French labor market. By equipping them with the right skills, we can ensure that they excel in these sectors while working in France,” said Minister Hussain.
He further added, “Such targeted training programs would not only address labor shortages in France but would also provide a safe and legal pathway for Pakistanis to work abroad, preventing the tragic loss of life that many have suffered while attempting illegal immigration routes.
”
The minister said that my vision to provide opportunities for Pakistanis to work abroad through legal means, preventing illegal migration by enabling them to gain the skills required by foreign job markets. He emphasized that this approach would be the most effective strategy to reduce illegal immigration and protect the lives and dignity of Pakistani citizens.
Ambassador Galey expressed France’s keen interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration in Pakistan’s human resource development, particularly in vocational education and training.
He acknowledged the skilled Pakistani workforce and noted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships in technology, innovation, and other sectors.
Minister Hussain also reiterated the government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring the safety, rights, and interests of overseas Pakistanis, promising to continue efforts to guarantee their safe and dignified employment abroad.
He appreciated France's ongoing support for Pakistan’s development initiatives, especially in education and vocational training.
This meeting is seen as a key step towards further strengthening Pakistan-France relations and fostering collaboration in areas of shared interest.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..
Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause
Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives hold talks in Abu Dhb ..
Azerbaijan - a destination worth exploring: highlights from Pakistan Travel Mart ..
ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis
Actress Kubra Khan, Actor Gohar Rasheed’s wedding festivities begin
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain see ..3 minutes ago
-
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education department3 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peace in S. Asia3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause3 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan - a destination worth exploring: highlights from Pakistan Travel Mart 20259 minutes ago
-
Religious Minister announces refund of Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 for last year’s Hajj pilgrims2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.1 hour ago
-
DC visited the city, review ongoing operation against encroachments1 hour ago
-
Carbon neutrality experts discuss climate solutions with PM's aide Romina Khurshid1 hour ago
-
Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels Justice Ijaz Ishaq's cause list1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against drug peddlers is underway.1 hour ago
-
President Zardari’s China visit holds great significance to bilateral relations: Chinese ambassado ..1 hour ago