Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain seeks commencement of Pak, French Labor Training Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, met with the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as labor migration, human resource development, and overseas employment.

During the meeting, Minister Hussain emphasized the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy and stressed the importance of further strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and France.

He also highlighted the potential for Pakistanis to thrive in sectors of high demand in France, including hospitality, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, shipbuilding, and civil engineering, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

“We want the French government to help train Pakistanis according to the specific demands of the French labor market. By equipping them with the right skills, we can ensure that they excel in these sectors while working in France,” said Minister Hussain.

He further added, “Such targeted training programs would not only address labor shortages in France but would also provide a safe and legal pathway for Pakistanis to work abroad, preventing the tragic loss of life that many have suffered while attempting illegal immigration routes.

The minister said that my vision to provide opportunities for Pakistanis to work abroad through legal means, preventing illegal migration by enabling them to gain the skills required by foreign job markets. He emphasized that this approach would be the most effective strategy to reduce illegal immigration and protect the lives and dignity of Pakistani citizens.

Ambassador Galey expressed France’s keen interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration in Pakistan’s human resource development, particularly in vocational education and training.

He acknowledged the skilled Pakistani workforce and noted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships in technology, innovation, and other sectors.

Minister Hussain also reiterated the government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensuring the safety, rights, and interests of overseas Pakistanis, promising to continue efforts to guarantee their safe and dignified employment abroad.

He appreciated France's ongoing support for Pakistan’s development initiatives, especially in education and vocational training.

This meeting is seen as a key step towards further strengthening Pakistan-France relations and fostering collaboration in areas of shared interest.