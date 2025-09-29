Open Menu

Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Urges PTI To Stand With National Institutions To Fight Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to stand with national institutions to fight terrorism

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to stand with national institutions to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to stand with national institutions to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.

PTI should change the irresponsible attitude and avoid working against the national interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan’s importance is rising around the world due to efforts and policies of the incumbent government, he said. There is a need to work together for fast progress and development of the country, he said.

Commenting on chief minister Punjab, he said the CM is making all out efforts to facilitate the people of the province.

He said that the Chief Minister is advocating for the province's rights and emphasized the need for inter-provincial competition based on performance.

In reply to a question, he said all the political parties including PTI should sit together for addressing challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.

He said India is supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The government is determined to address all the challenges including terrorism with collective efforts, he added.

Recent Stories

3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off ..

3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norw ..

PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian eff ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tar ..

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..

2 minutes ago
 APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawe ..

APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesp ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief ..

BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief goods

2 minutes ago
ATC accepts unconditional apology from police offi ..

ATC accepts unconditional apology from police officials

3 minutes ago
 Police inaugurates public relations office for med ..

Police inaugurates public relations office for media representatives

3 minutes ago
 WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,1 ..

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors

1 hour ago
 KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers R ..

KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Sulem ..

Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa o ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan