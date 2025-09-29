- Home
Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Urges PTI To Stand With National Institutions To Fight Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 09:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to stand with national institutions to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.
PTI should change the irresponsible attitude and avoid working against the national interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan’s importance is rising around the world due to efforts and policies of the incumbent government, he said. There is a need to work together for fast progress and development of the country, he said.
Commenting on chief minister Punjab, he said the CM is making all out efforts to facilitate the people of the province.
He said that the Chief Minister is advocating for the province's rights and emphasized the need for inter-provincial competition based on performance.
In reply to a question, he said all the political parties including PTI should sit together for addressing challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.
He said India is supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The government is determined to address all the challenges including terrorism with collective efforts, he added.
