Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar appointed as CPEC committee head

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar has been appionted head for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).Cabinet committee for CPEC will comprise 12 members.

According to media reports, Minister for Interior, , Law and Justice, Communication, Railways, Power and Petroleum , advisor for finance, institutional reforms, austerity and maritime affairs members will also be included in the committee.It is pertinent to mention here that , Khusro Bakhtiar was head of CPEC committee before this.