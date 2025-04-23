Open Menu

Federal Minister For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah Stresses Practical Engagement Of Skilled Youth Through Collaboration With NAVTTC, PMYP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, on Wednesday underscored the importance of connecting technically skilled youth with the job market through strengthened collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP)

The minister made these remarks during a visit to the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), accompanied by Secretary Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

The delegation was briefed by PPAF Chief Executive Officer Nadir Gul Barech on the organization’s ongoing initiatives, operational framework, and its wide-ranging efforts in social development.

During the briefing, the CEO shared that PPAF was currently operational in 150 districts across Pakistan, working in partnership with 163 organizations.

He highlighted that since its inception, the PPAF had supported more than 2.5 million households, with large numbers of people successfully achieving self-reliance through various support mechanisms.

The minister emphasized the need for transparency, robust audit systems, and effective follow-up mechanisms in development programs.

He directed officials to devise a clear and actionable plan to ensure sustainable livelihoods for beneficiaries following training and skills development.

Secretary, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, also voiced concerns over the increasing threat of man-made disasters in Balochistan, stressing the urgent need for adaptive strategies to mitigate these risks

