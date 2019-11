Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad discharged from RIC

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has been discharged from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after undergoing an angiography.Minister was shifted at home after undergoing an angiography

A day earlier Minister was shifted to Holy Family hospital first and RIC later after suffering chest pain where he underwent an angiography and other tests conducted by doctors.After remaining under observation for one day, doctors have allowed Sheikh Rasheed to go home upon medical reports come right.