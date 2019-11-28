UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pledges To Develop Strong Ties With African Countries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the commitment to develop a strong relationship with the African countries.Addressing the Envoys' Conference titled Engage Africa in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the foreign office will fully facilitate and cooperate with the commerce ministry to achieve this objective

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the commitment to develop a strong relationship with the African countries.Addressing the Envoys' Conference titled Engage Africa in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the foreign office will fully facilitate and cooperate with the commerce ministry to achieve this objective.Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood said our vision is to double trade with the African countries in the next five years which currently hovers between three and four billion Dollars.He said Pakistan's exports to Africa have risen to over one billion dollars.

He said our locally manufactured tractors are making their way in several African countries including Mozambique and Angola.Referring to the continent's potential, the Adviser said Pakistan is also holding a trade conference in Nairobi next year exploit the opportunities there.Alluding to the improvement in country's economic indicators, the Foreign Minister said economic diplomacy is important for socio economic development of Pakistan.He reiterated that foreign policy can also become effective and meaningful if the country is economically strong.

