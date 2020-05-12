Four POs nabbed in Muzaffargarh

Rohilan Walli Police Station claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) being wanted in multiple criminal charges, with recovering large number of illegal weapons and heavy quantity of drugs from their possession

MUZAFFARGARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Rohilan Walli Police Station claimed to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) being wanted in multiple criminal charges, with recovering large number of illegal weapons and heavy quantity of drugs from their possession.

Official spokesman said, special police team constituted to bust POs from the district succeeded to arrest Muhammad Shakeel alias Shakeela, Ghulam Murtaza, Abdur Rehman and Sajjad Hussain. They were sent to lockup and further investigation started.