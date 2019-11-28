UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman Asks NHA To Construct Footpath Along With Karakoram Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman asks NHA to construct footpath along with Karakoram Highway

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has asked National Highway Authority (NHA) to construct footpath along with Karakoram Highway to avoid traffic accident

GILGIT-BALTISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has asked National Highway Authority (NHA) to construct footpath along with Karakoram Highway to avoid traffic accident.

This he directed while talking to Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Naveed Ahmed and representative of National Highway Authority Mahboob Wali Khan who called on him in Gilgit.He said that about one hundred persons were killed on Karakoram Highway due to non -construction of footpaths and service road along with roadside in human populated areas.He asked NHA to submit report on construct of Footpaths and fencing with CPEC roadsides within next ten days.

