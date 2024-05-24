Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expresses concerns on rising crime activities in Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday expressed concern over the increasing street crimes in various districts of the province, especially in Quetta city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday expressed concern over the increasing street crimes in various districts of the province, especially in Quetta city.

He said that all the law enforcement agencies and the district administration should take practical steps to resolve public complaints related to law and order and increasing crimes.

He said this while talking to DIG Dogar called on him at Governor House Quetta.The Governor said that no negligence would be tolerated in terms of law and order situation and protection of life and property throughout the province.

He said that there was an urgent need for effective communication between the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order on a permanent basis and to protect the lives and property of the people in Balochistan.

Besides, he urged the police stations in the suburbs of Quetta city to keep a close watch on the criminal elements and drug dealers to eliminate crime activities.

He also directed all the DSPs and SHOs to eradicate the criminal elements, drug dealers and their facilitators from the limits of their respective areas within a week.

He said that it was the responsibility of every conscious citizen to provide support in the government's efforts to establish sustainable peace.

APP/ask/arb.