- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expresses concerns on rising crime activities in ..
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail Expresses Concerns On Rising Crime Activities In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday expressed concern over the increasing street crimes in various districts of the province, especially in Quetta city
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday expressed concern over the increasing street crimes in various districts of the province, especially in Quetta city.
He said that all the law enforcement agencies and the district administration should take practical steps to resolve public complaints related to law and order and increasing crimes.
He said this while talking to DIG Dogar called on him at Governor House Quetta.The Governor said that no negligence would be tolerated in terms of law and order situation and protection of life and property throughout the province.
He said that there was an urgent need for effective communication between the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order on a permanent basis and to protect the lives and property of the people in Balochistan.
Besides, he urged the police stations in the suburbs of Quetta city to keep a close watch on the criminal elements and drug dealers to eliminate crime activities.
He also directed all the DSPs and SHOs to eradicate the criminal elements, drug dealers and their facilitators from the limits of their respective areas within a week.
He said that it was the responsibility of every conscious citizen to provide support in the government's efforts to establish sustainable peace.
APP/ask/arb.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM
Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree
Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding
PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and prosperity: Abid Sher Ali
PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne”
Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case
Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani
Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..
Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors3 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear4 minutes ago
-
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM5 minutes ago
-
Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree5 minutes ago
-
Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding5 minutes ago
-
PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and prosperity: Abid Sher Ali3 minutes ago
-
PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne”3 minutes ago
-
Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case3 minutes ago
-
Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water theft21 minutes ago
-
NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest31 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state31 minutes ago