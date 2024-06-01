Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Wagah Border

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Wagah border and witnessed the flag lowering ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Wagah border and witnessed the flag lowering ceremony.

Upon arrival, KP Governor was received by Sector Commander Rangers, Brigadier Ashfaq who also briefed the governor about security matters and rules being followed at the bordering point.

The governor praised the professionalism and spirit of personnel of Pakistan Rangers. He also wrote his expression in the visitor book.

He also praised sacrifices and services of security forces to protect solidarity and sovereignty of the motherland, said a press release issued here.

