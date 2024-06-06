Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Highlights Significance Of Industrial Sector For Country’s Development

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here Thursday highlighted the significance of industrialists for country development and said economy of the country is dependent on the growth of industrial sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here Thursday highlighted the significance of industrialists for country development and said economy of the country is dependent on the growth of industrial sector.

He was talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) that included President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq, Ghazanfar, Ejaz Afridi and leading industrialists of KP.

The delegation apprised governor about problems of industrialists including high gas tariffs and load shedding. The delegations also suggested proposals for promotion of KP industrial sector and expressed hope that governor would inform Federal government about the plight of business community and play his constitutional role for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor assured delegation of his support and said that federal government is taking serious steps for facilitation of industrialists. Appreciating role of industrial sector for country’s development, he said that growth of industries would impact overall financial position of the province besides creating employment opportunities for people living in KP.

He said that a result oriented strategy would be prepared with the consultation of leaders of political business community and industrialists to address issues confronted by industrial sector.

