Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over demise of former Sindh Governor Azfar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Sindh Governor Kamal Azfar.

In his condolence message, Governor Kundi described Kamal Azfar as a wise politician, a patriotic figure, and an expert in constitutional affairs.

He acknowledged Azfar's significant contributions to democracy, the rule of law, and the fight for public rights in Pakistan, saying that his services will always be remembered.

Governor Kundi extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah grants the late Kamal Azfar a high place in His infinite mercy and gives strength and patience to his loved ones in this difficult time.

