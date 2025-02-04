Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Condoles With Sartaj Over Demise Of Sister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the residence of Sartaj Khan here at Dawranpur, the provincial vice president of the Pakistan Peoples Party, to offer condolence on the death of his sister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the residence of Sartaj Khan here at Dawranpur, the provincial vice president of the Pakistan Peoples Party, to offer condolence on the death of his sister.

He was accompanied by the party's provincial deputy general secretaries, Abrar Saeed Swati and Malik Saeed.

During the visit, the Governor expressed his sympathy to Sartaj Khan and his family, prayed for the deceased's soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

