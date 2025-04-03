Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mirawas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Pashto comedian Hayat Khan, popularly known as Mirawas.

In his condolence message, the Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family, praying for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks and patience for the bereaved.

Paying tribute to Mirawas' artistic contributions, Governor Kundi acknowledged his exceptional talent in comedy, poetry, and singing, highlighting that he had won the hearts of Pashto-speaking audiences through his unique style.

He remarked that Mirawas would always be remembered for his contributions to Pashto entertainment.

“The demise of Mirawas marks the end of an era in comedy,” the Governor said, emphasizing that the late artist possessed extraordinary skills and held a distinguished position in the field of performing arts.

He added that Mirawas' services to the arts would be remembered for a long time.

