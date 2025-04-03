Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Condoles Demise Of Comedian Mirawas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Pashto comedian Hayat Khan, popularly known as Mirawas
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned Pashto comedian Hayat Khan, popularly known as Mirawas.
In his condolence message, the Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family, praying for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks and patience for the bereaved.
Paying tribute to Mirawas' artistic contributions, Governor Kundi acknowledged his exceptional talent in comedy, poetry, and singing, highlighting that he had won the hearts of Pashto-speaking audiences through his unique style.
He remarked that Mirawas would always be remembered for his contributions to Pashto entertainment.
“The demise of Mirawas marks the end of an era in comedy,” the Governor said, emphasizing that the late artist possessed extraordinary skills and held a distinguished position in the field of performing arts.
He added that Mirawas' services to the arts would be remembered for a long time.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD
Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF
Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tar ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mira ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees24 seconds ago
-
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation25 seconds ago
-
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion26 seconds ago
-
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 1528 seconds ago
-
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance2 minutes ago
-
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mirawas2 minutes ago
-
Ali Asghar assumes charge as Provincial Election Commissioner in Quetta5 seconds ago
-
Renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas passes away10 seconds ago
-
Govt fulfills promise with Rs 7.41 per unit relief to power consumers :Minister for Power Division S ..11 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman vows to transform Islamabad into a model capital2 seconds ago
-
Woman killed in Sheikhupura firing3 seconds ago