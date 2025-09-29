Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Minister over mother’s death

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar’s mother.

In his condolence message, the Governor said that a mother’s presence is the greatest blessing for her children, and her loss is an irreparable tragedy.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and to give strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Governor Kundi also conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Zia Lanjar and his family during this difficult time.