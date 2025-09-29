Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Condoles With Sindh Home Minister Over Mother’s Death

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Minister over mother’s death

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar’s mother.

In his condolence message, the Governor said that a mother’s presence is the greatest blessing for her children, and her loss is an irreparable tragedy.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and to give strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Governor Kundi also conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Zia Lanjar and his family during this difficult time.

Recent Stories

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,1 ..

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa o ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

27 minutes ago
 Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first ..

Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history

1 minute ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping� ..

ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..

20 minutes ago
 NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Dev ..

NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education

20 minutes ago
 9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

1 minute ago
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establis ..

Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters

57 minutes ago
 NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journali ..

NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed

1 minute ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi co ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nasho ..

Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme reduces child s ..

1 minute ago
 Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive

Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive

1 minute ago
 NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan