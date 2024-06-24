Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Chairs Provincial Council Of PBSA
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to elect the provincial commissioner and members at the Governor's House here on Monday.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to elect the provincial commissioner and members at the Governor's House here on Monday.
Ehsan Bhutta was unanimously elected as the provincial commissioner of the PBSA.
The other important issues relating to the PBSA were discussed during the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that scouting played a significant and
important role in physical, social, spiritual and mental development of the youth.
The governor said that Punjab Boys Scouts Association had achieved significant achievements
in the field of scouting in the past years and had organized various interesting and positive activities
for the youth.
He said, however, there was always room for improvement.
He said that it was hoped that the Boys Scouts Association would play a role in guiding the young generation towards improvement.
He said that it was a matter of honour that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was
the first Chief Scout.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed the hope that the newly-elected leadership would provide more opportunities for the youth which would instill in them self-confidence, patriotism and leadership.
He assured the members that he would play every possible role in the development and promotion of Punjab Boys Scouts Association.
Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Secretary Industries, Special Secretary to Governor Umar Saeed, CEOs of education Department, representatives of Deputy Commissioners and Boy Scouts were present in large numbers.
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1,079 out of 1,301 dead pilgrims were among those without Hajj permits; says Saudi Security Spokesma ..1 hour ago
-
UNHCR delegation calls on KP CM1 hour ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam meant to reinvigorate ongoing implementation of revised National Action Plan: PM Offi ..1 hour ago
-
Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda2 hours ago
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister2 hours ago
-
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 172 hours ago
-
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar2 hours ago
-
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education2 hours ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges2 hours ago
-
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove3 hours ago
-
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors3 hours ago
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana3 hours ago