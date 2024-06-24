Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Chairs Provincial Council Of PBSA

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs provincial council of PBSA

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to elect the provincial commissioner and members at the Governor's House here on Monday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to elect the provincial commissioner and members at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Ehsan Bhutta was unanimously elected as the provincial commissioner of the PBSA.

The other important issues relating to the PBSA were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Saleem Haider Khan said that scouting played a significant and

important role in physical, social, spiritual and mental development of the youth.

The governor said that Punjab Boys Scouts Association had achieved significant achievements

in the field of scouting in the past years and had organized various interesting and positive activities

for the youth.

He said, however, there was always room for improvement.

He said that it was hoped that the Boys Scouts Association would play a role in guiding the young generation towards improvement.

He said that it was a matter of honour that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was

the first Chief Scout.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed the hope that the newly-elected leadership would provide more opportunities for the youth which would instill in them self-confidence, patriotism and leadership.

He assured the members that he would play every possible role in the development and promotion of Punjab Boys Scouts Association.

Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Secretary Industries, Special Secretary to Governor Umar Saeed, CEOs of education Department, representatives of Deputy Commissioners and Boy Scouts were present in large numbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sardar Saleem Haider Young

Recent Stories

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

2 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

2 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

2 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

2 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

2 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

2 hours ago
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

2 hours ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

3 hours ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

3 hours ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

3 hours ago
 ‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

3 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan