(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Lt. Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Lt. Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat in Faisalabad.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat was martyred while fighting against terrorists in North Waziristan, says a press release by the Governor's media cell here.

The governor expressed his condolences to the family and paid rich tribute to the services and bravery of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat Shaheed. He said the whole nation values the sacrifices of martyrs and their families. He said that the nation would not forget its martyrs and their sacrifices. He admired the determination of the martyr's sons to join the Pakistan Army.