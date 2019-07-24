Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Chief presented before AC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Chief of proscribed outfit Jamaat-ud- Dawa (JuD) has been presented in Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on expiry of 7-day judicial remand.Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab had arrested Hafiz Saeed on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala on July 17.

He was nabbed under National Action Plan (NAP).

He was produced before ATC after his arrest and his seven days remand was approved by the court.Hafiz Saeed is charged with acquiring land for banned organization in Malakwal.It is pertinent to mention here UN Security Council while declaring Jamaat ud Dawa terror organization had imposed financial restrictions on it in November 2008 besides announcing cash prize of Rs 10 million for providing any information about him.