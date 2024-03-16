Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah Visits Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah made a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital located in the Hajji Camp on Saturday and issued directives to the hospital administration that no patient or attendant should face any inconvenience in access to health services
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah made a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital located in the Hajji Camp on Saturday and issued directives to the hospital administration that no patient or attendant should face any inconvenience in access to health services.
During visit, he toured various departments of the hospital where the staff briefed him on their respective areas and facilities available at the hospital.
Minister Shah personally went to the OPD counter, interacted with patients and their attendants, and listened to their complaints regarding the hospital.
Shah inspected the cleanliness standards both inside and outside the wards of the hospital.
During his statement issued on this occasion, he mentioned that the shortage of specialised hospitals in proportion to the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is affecting health services in remote areas.
He said that the Khyber Institute of Child Health Care, a federally funded project, has now become partially operational.
He expressed his desire to fully activate it at the earliest by taking this matter to the Federal government.
He appealed to the public to lodge complaints regarding any hospital or health centre on their Facebook page or the official page of the Health Department, promising immediate action on such complaints.
Recent Stories
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to marty ..
Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights
LESCO collects over Rs 8.27m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours
Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore : DC
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders expediting Ramazan package
Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
KP govt reshuffles four bureaucrats
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.27m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore : DC2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders expediting Ramazan package2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat2 minutes ago
-
Five members thieves gang busted, recover goods worth Rs 2.2m1 hour ago
-
SSP Operations visits to Taxila police station1 hour ago
-
CM welcomes PM’s economic roadmap1 hour ago