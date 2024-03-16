Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah visits Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah made a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital located in the Hajji Camp on Saturday and issued directives to the hospital administration that no patient or attendant should face any inconvenience in access to health services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah made a surprise visit to Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital located in the Hajji Camp on Saturday and issued directives to the hospital administration that no patient or attendant should face any inconvenience in access to health services.

During visit, he toured various departments of the hospital where the staff briefed him on their respective areas and facilities available at the hospital.

Minister Shah personally went to the OPD counter, interacted with patients and their attendants, and listened to their complaints regarding the hospital.

Shah inspected the cleanliness standards both inside and outside the wards of the hospital.

During his statement issued on this occasion, he mentioned that the shortage of specialised hospitals in proportion to the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is affecting health services in remote areas.

He said that the Khyber Institute of Child Health Care, a federally funded project, has now become partially operational.

He expressed his desire to fully activate it at the earliest by taking this matter to the Federal government.

He appealed to the public to lodge complaints regarding any hospital or health centre on their Facebook page or the official page of the Health Department, promising immediate action on such complaints.