Higher Education Commission (HEC) issues guidelines to ensure safety of faculty, staff attendance in universities from COVID-19 Outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has issued guidelines with an objective to ensure the safety and security of faculty and non-faculty employees of the Universities and Degree Awarding Insitutions (DAIs) from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while minimizing academic disruption.

According to a notification issued by the HEC on Wednesday, these guidelines are in addition to any instructions issued by the health agencies of the Federal and provincial governments.

The universities have been asked to establish and ensure safety and security of all employees attending the campus in accordance with the comprehensive HEC Guidelines for Universities and DAIs on COVID-19.

These Guidelines should be implemented strictly, circulated widely, and displayed prominently for the convenience and reference of all university faculty and staff members, it added.

The HEC directed the universities to establish and ensure safety and security of all employees attending the campus in accordance with WHO/HEC COVID-19 guidelines.

The notification said that the Vice Chancellors/Rectors/Heads of the Universities and DAIs might exercise their discretion, within the ambit of broader governmental directives, in regard to the schedule of attendance of the faculty and staff.

In particular, faculty may be asked to attend campus only when required for preparation and delivery of online courses/content, with a view to minimize any academic loss for the students.

No large gatherings should be allowed on campus during the period of lockdown.

The number of participants in faculty/ staff meetings or training sessions should be restricted to 20.

While during these meetings, safe distances should be maintained between all participants at all times, and all other precautionary/preventive measures should be observed strictly.

A ban is imposed on all external visitors to universities/ DAIs until April 5.

However, public notices in this regard should be displayed at entry gates/points, websites, and social media pages of universities, and announced on FM radios.

Meanwhile, all general or specific public queries should be addressed through an effective online arrangement.

The following categories of faculty/staff members should be exempted from duty or allowed to work from home: Non-essential staff, Faculty/staff over 50 years of age, and a serious co-morbidity, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc, female employees (faculty/staff), who are pregnant or lactating, faculty/staff with any symptom of illness or susceptibility to disease, staff/faculty with travel history to or residence in a country/area or territory reporting local transmission of COVID-19 or having contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case.

They should be asked to self-isolate themselves for two weeks, and allowed to work from home, the HEC notification added.

Depending on the essential work load, staff may be segregated into groups, each attending campus on a rotational basis as per a clear schedule. Surveillance and monitoring system (including contact and complaint registration) should be instituted to guarantee effective implementation of the prescribed guidelines.

The universities and DAIs shall make complete arrangements for safe and secure housing of enrolled foreign students, in accordance with the WHO/standard guidelines, it concluded.