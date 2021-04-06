UrduPoint.com
" Human Rights Awareness " Project To Be Complete By The End Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated a sum of Rs 256 million to be spent on 14 projects this fiscal, duly approved in the PSDP (public sector development programme) for 2020-21.

According to an official document released by the Ministry of Human Rights, the development wing of the ministry has already released 50 percent of the funds amounting to Rs128 million with the approval of Secretary, MoHR to the project authorities( 20 percent in July and 30 percent in October 2020).

The ongoing PSDP projects titled "Human Rights Awareness Program," would be completed by the end of 2021.

Out of total allocated budget for 2020-21( Rs 14 million), a sum of RS 4.932 had been spent till June 30,2020. The approved cost of the projects is Rs 55 million to be completed by the end of 2021.

The project is aimed to create awareness of human rights among people about the rights of children. Consequently the attitudes and behaviours of the people will change to help create and children friendly society.

