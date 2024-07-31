Open Menu

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) Approves Budget For Fiscal Year 2024-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) approves budget for fiscal year 2024-25

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) budget session for financial year 2024-25, held at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad under Chairmanship of Mayor Kashif Ali Shro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) budget session for financial year 2024-25, held at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad under Chairmanship of Mayor Kashif Ali Shro on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, council members, senior Accounts officer and HMC’s staff also attended the budget session. The proceeding was started with the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat.

Addressing the budget session Mayor Kashif Shoro said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was a people friendly party and serving humanity was its priority. PPP was serving people without any discrimination and on-going development works were testimony of our mission.

He said that during one year we not only worked on 52 development projects from the savings of Municipal Corporation which was exemplary and with the Grace of Allah we have 620 million in HMC's accounts.

He said that development works and installation of street lights have been completed through NIT and tried to expedite development work in minimized expenditure and to ensure transparency have maintained a complete record. Mayor further said in the last fiscal year we incurred 900 million on development works while in the 2024-25 budget we have earmarked Rs1.85 billion for development schemes.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Hyderabad From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

7 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

7 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

7 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

7 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

7 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

7 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

7 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

8 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

8 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

8 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan