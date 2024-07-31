Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) Approves Budget For Fiscal Year 2024-25
The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) budget session for financial year 2024-25, held at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad under Chairmanship of Mayor Kashif Ali Shro on Wednesday
Deputy Mayor Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan, council members, senior Accounts officer and HMC’s staff also attended the budget session. The proceeding was started with the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat.
Addressing the budget session Mayor Kashif Shoro said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was a people friendly party and serving humanity was its priority. PPP was serving people without any discrimination and on-going development works were testimony of our mission.
He said that during one year we not only worked on 52 development projects from the savings of Municipal Corporation which was exemplary and with the Grace of Allah we have 620 million in HMC's accounts.
He said that development works and installation of street lights have been completed through NIT and tried to expedite development work in minimized expenditure and to ensure transparency have maintained a complete record. Mayor further said in the last fiscal year we incurred 900 million on development works while in the 2024-25 budget we have earmarked Rs1.85 billion for development schemes.
