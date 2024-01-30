Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) In the cipher case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10,10 years of imprisonment.

According to media reports, Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain sentenced the former Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister to imprisonment, with both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi receiving 10,10 years of imprisonment.

In a message attributed to Imran Khan on social media platform X, addressing the Pakistani people, he said, "My fellow Pakistanis! You must have certainly heard from my lawyers by now how the trial of Saifur and other false cases, while violating constitutional requirements and legal provisions, is being completed. Remember, Saifur is the case that has been declared void twice by the Islamabad High Court and has been ordered to be started afresh because both times an attempt was made to run this case by violating the constitution and law. Then, I have also been granted bail in this case by the Supreme Court because the entire structure of this case is based on lies, deceit, conspiracy, and fraud,”.

Hamid Khan, the lawyer of PTI Founder Imran Khan, said that this is not a trial; it is an abuse of power.

“ It seems they are in a hurry to punish Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. All principles of a fair trial are being violated,” said Hamid Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, he expressed that it's not clear whose orders the court is following to announce the verdict hastily.

All this is a violation of laws and constitution and against the principles of justice in every way.

“Constitutional requirements should be fulfilled; we should go to no one but the court. No matter what the crime is, the right to defense should not be abolished. Our lawyers did not appear in court just one day; what was the urgency that they deny the right to defense?,” he further said.

The court has no right to appoint a defense counsel without the consent of the accused.

“We will consult with our fellow lawyers and follow the next course of action,” said Hamid Khan.

It should be noted that yesterday, the hearing of the cipher case was conducted by Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain in Adiala Jail.

Under the Official Secrets Act, the lengthy hearing continued for more than thirteen hours in the special court.

The statements of 11 more witnesses in the cipher case had been completed. After the cross-examination of the witnesses, questionnaires were prepared to record the statements of 342 accused.

Former Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, also appeared in court; he said, "I have come before you, note my presence. Now this fixed match is underway, what am I to do here?" After that, the former Chairman of PTI left the court.