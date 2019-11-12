UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 126,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 126,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 126,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 126,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1510.90 feet, which was 124.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.

00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 79,100, 55,400 and 8,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 7.908 million acre feet

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Emphasizes Need to Embrace W ..

4 minutes ago

Iran sends back Pakistani immigrants

18 seconds ago

Security and traffic arrangements reviewed

1 minute ago

Israeli warplanes carries out strikes in Gaza

1 minute ago

PhD scholars yearn for jobs after completion of hi ..

2 minutes ago

World observes pneumonia day

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.