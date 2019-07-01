UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 283,400 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 283,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 308,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.04 feet, which was 21.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 130,100 cusecs while outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1136.60 feet, which was 96.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 146,700, 150,800 and 39,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 70,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

