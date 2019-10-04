Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 159,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 159,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 159,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 127,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.81 feet, which was 143.81 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 74,400 cusecs and outflow as 77,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.

70 feet, which was 169.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 110,800, 98,000 and 24,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 14,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 10.056 million acre feet.