Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 41,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 41,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.00 feet, which was 144.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 16,900 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,300, 28,000 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.