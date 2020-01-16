UrduPoint.com
Information Minister Of Sindh, Saeed Ghani Pays A Visit To The Residence Of Martyred Police Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:11 PM

Information Minister of Sindh, Saeed Ghani pays a visit to the residence of martyred police officer

Information Minister of Sindh, Saeed Ghani paid a visit at the residence of Muhammad Irfan, a Sindh police personal martyred in exchange of fire with the dacoits.Ghani expressed condolence with father of martyred police man and offered Fateha

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Information Minister of Sindh, Saeed Ghani paid a visit at the residence of Muhammad Irfan, a Sindh police personal martyred in exchange of fire with the dacoits.Ghani expressed condolence with father of martyred police man and offered Fateha.

He paid homage to Muhammad Irfan for contributions and matchless sacrifices rendered by him in police service.Ghani was accompanied by Zafar Siddiqui, Pakistan People's Party's President of District central and other office bearers.Saeed Ghani stated that Sindh Police personnel have given relentless sacrifice for the nation.Nation is proud of the gallantry of youngsters like Irfan.

