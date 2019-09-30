UrduPoint.com
Information Technology (IT) Park To Be Completed By 2022

Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

The completion of Information Technology (IT) Park under ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) will be done by August 2022 while the initiation of civil work will be completed by April 2020

Ministry of Information Technology has given a tentative time line for the completion of new state-of-the-art IT Park being established in capital that would be completed in next three years, according to the data issued by MoIT.

According to the time line, finalization of contract with consultants was done in June this year while the completion of the design work will be done by the February next year. The initiation of civil work will be completed by April 2020 and Park will be open for proper functioning in August 2022.

To ensure the transparency and merit, an inter ministerial evaluation committee has been formed which constituted of Chairman from MoIT, Joint secretary from Finance division , General Manager project from Ignite , Deputy Chief from planning and Reform Division, Director operations from Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Project Director will be from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The project was being financed by a Korean Exim bank through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund while the IT-park was spread over an area of 47.7 acres of land in Islamabad.

Software technology parks�were a major factor in facilitating the IT companies and play a major role in the development of the IT industry. Arfa Kareem Technology Park in Lahore was a major player, who has brought a lot of foreign companies to invest in Pakistan.

The construction of this new�IT Park�in Islamabad was being undertaken in two phases on 14.9 acres of land. Ministry of IT and Telecom was said to�establish IT park and place 3,000 interns�in them, ministry also intended to establish such state-of-the-art technology parks�in�other cities of Pakistan.

