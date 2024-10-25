Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christian officer serving at Virtual Meesaq Center

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Christian employees serving in the Punjab Police are a valuable asset to the police force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Christian employees serving in the Punjab Police are a valuable asset to the police force.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Christian Communication Officer Nafees Raza at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

He acknowledged that these highly educated officers and officials are being provided with equal opportunities for career growth while also receiving robust encouragement for their outstanding performance.

The IG Punjab awarded Nafees Raza Ashraf, stationed at the Virtual Meesaq Center at the Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, a certificate of appreciation for his outstanding performance and prompt response in carrying out his duties.

Nafees Raza, who belongs to the Christian community, holds a postgraduate degree in Information Technology.

The IG Punjab made a surprise call to the Virtual Meesaq Center without disclosing his identity. Nafees Raza, a staff member at the center, responded responsibly and diligently provided the requested information and services.

The IG mentioned that the establishment of the Virtual Misaq Center at the Safe City Headquarters in Qurban Lines aims to facilitate minority citizens. He noted that hundreds of minority citizens contact the Virtual Meesaq Center daily, where communication officers work round the clock to provide services. He emphasized the need for heightened vigilance in performing duties to ensure the safety and security of minority citizens' lives and properties. MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younis and RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan were also present during the meeting.

