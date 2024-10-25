- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..
Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa Awards Appreciation Certificate To Christian Officer Serving At Virtual Meesaq Center
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Christian employees serving in the Punjab Police are a valuable asset to the police force
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Christian employees serving in the Punjab Police are a valuable asset to the police force.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Christian Communication Officer Nafees Raza at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.
He acknowledged that these highly educated officers and officials are being provided with equal opportunities for career growth while also receiving robust encouragement for their outstanding performance.
The IG Punjab awarded Nafees Raza Ashraf, stationed at the Virtual Meesaq Center at the Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, a certificate of appreciation for his outstanding performance and prompt response in carrying out his duties.
Nafees Raza, who belongs to the Christian community, holds a postgraduate degree in Information Technology.
The IG Punjab made a surprise call to the Virtual Meesaq Center without disclosing his identity. Nafees Raza, a staff member at the center, responded responsibly and diligently provided the requested information and services.
The IG mentioned that the establishment of the Virtual Misaq Center at the Safe City Headquarters in Qurban Lines aims to facilitate minority citizens. He noted that hundreds of minority citizens contact the Virtual Meesaq Center daily, where communication officers work round the clock to provide services. He emphasized the need for heightened vigilance in performing duties to ensure the safety and security of minority citizens' lives and properties. MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younis and RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan were also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families2 minutes ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..2 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack15 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind9 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 305 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar5 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad6 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to expedite anti-encroachments operation, retrieve occupied land2 minutes ago