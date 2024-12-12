Open Menu

Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Visited Chapri & Makarwal Police Stations In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Chapri & Makarwal police stations in Mianwali

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police personnel deployed at the Tri-border police stations and check-posts are solid defence wall against the terrorists

He made these remarks during his visit to Mianwali, while inspecting the Chapri Police Station, which had been targeted by khawarji terrorists. He emphasized that Punjab Police has achieved significant success against khawarij terrorists, and intelligence-based operations against khawarij terrorists will continue.

The IGP met with the officers and personnel deployed at Chapri Police Station and encouraged them for foiling the terrorist attack, eliminating the assailants. He awarded cash prizes to the police officers, Elite Force, and CTD officers for their exceptional performance in thwarting the attack. IG Punjab and Additional IG CTD examined the defensive positions at Chapri Police Station.

The IGP also inspected the sniper rifle recovered from the killed terrorist and observed the evidence of hand grenades and rocket launcher attacks thrown by the terrorists. Additional IG CTD Punjab Wasim Ahmed Sial, RPO Sargodha Dr.

Shehzad Asif Khan, DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq, and senior officers were also present.

After visiting Chapri Police Station, IG Punjab proceeded to the Makhrwal Police Station on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border in Mianwali. He met with the police personnel stationed at Makhrwal Police Station. He reviewed the boundary walls, defensive positions, weapons, vehicles, and other security arrangements at the station.

The IGP congratulated the police, Elite Force, and CTD personnel for thwarting the khawarij terrorists’ attack, kissed their hands, and embraced them. He awarded cash prizes to the personnel deployed at the border post and had a meal with them. He said that border police stations and check-posts are being equipped with modern equipment, vehicles, and weapons. He praised the outstanding performance of the personnel at border stations and check-posts in carrying out their duties under the most difficult circumstances.

RPO Sargodha Dr. Shehzad Asif Khan briefed the IG Punjab on the importance and effectiveness of security at the Tri-border border police stations and check-posts.

More Stories From Pakistan