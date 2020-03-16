UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-University Consortium For The Promotion Of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) Launches Awareness Campaign On COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) launches awareness campaign on COVID-19

The Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities along with its member and partner university and organisations has launched an awareness campaign on Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities along with its member and partner university and organisations has launched an awareness campaign on Coronavirus.

National Coordinator IUCPSS, Murtaza Noor informed APP under this campaign, special public service messages and programmes would be aired on channels, social media pages and various campus radios for the larger benefit of the students and general community across the country.

He said this campaign would be run with the assistance of universities and social media volunteers while technical assistance would be provided to the universities for the engagement of the students through online modes.

Various online capacity building sessions will also be organized and a special helpline has also been established for the technical assistance of member and partner universities.

In addition, daily updates, government instructions and best international practices being adopted by the universities across the globe, are also being shared with the universities on regular basis, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs Sandooq Al Watan board o ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet by March ..

1 minute ago

Masks, sanitizers disappear from the markets in La ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) postpones Squash ..

6 minutes ago

15 shops gutted in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Need stressed for setting up mobile medical units ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.