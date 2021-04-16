TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran has started producing uranium enriched at a 60-percent purity, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Friday.

"Sixty-percent enrichment is currently underway at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility" in central Iran's Natanz, Ali Akbar Salehi said in an interview with semi-official Tasnim news agency.