Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Condemns Indian Act To End Special Status Of IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) condemns Indian act to end special status of IOK

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Thursday observed a full day strike to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) after Indian government revoked Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Thursday observed a full day strike to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) after Indian government revoked Article 370.

The IHCBA condemned the ending of special status of IOK and Indian ongoing aggression against unarmed Kashmiri people.

During this day, no lawyer appeared before courts to highlight the violation of United Nation's resolutions on Kashmir dispute by the Indian government.

