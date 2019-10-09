The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition of former president Pervaiz Musharraf seeking to remove the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) in judges detention case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition of former president Pervaiz Musharraf seeking to remove the sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) in judges detention case.

The petition was dismissed by the bench due to non-pursuing the case by the petitioner.

A division bench comprising IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on petition of former president and subsequently dismissed the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench of IHC had ordered to add the ATA sections in judges detention case against Musharraf. An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had already declared former president as proclaimed offender due to continuous non-appearance in the case.

A case was registered against Pervaiz Musharraf for confining 60 judges of the superior courts for more than five months after imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.