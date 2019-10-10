UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Approves Nawaz Sharif's Plea For Hearing In Judge Video Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:53 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) approves Nawaz Sharif's plea for hearing in Judge video scandal

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has approved miscellaneous plea of ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif regarding his sentence in Al-Azizia reference following ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik's video scandal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has approved miscellaneous plea of ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif regarding his sentence in Al-Azizia reference following ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik's video scandal.According to details, the court has issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other parties directing to submit reply in 14 days.It is to be mentioned here that the former PM had requested the court to review evidence linked to a controversial video and statement of judge Arshad Malik before deciding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo's appeal against his conviction in the Al Azizia case.

Earlier, IHC had removed objections of its registrar office on approver Nasir Butt's plea.Judge Arshad Malik, who had announced verdict of Al-Azizia reference and convicted Nawaz Sharif in December 2018, was seen in the video confessing before PML-N worker Butt that he was forced to sentence ex-PM.

